DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 first list released at du.ac.in, check here

Delhi University has released DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 first list on December 15, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the post graduate courses admission can check the list through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

The first list for admission has been released for various courses including – Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

As per the schedule, the verification and approval of admission of candidates who applied against first admission list will be done till December 16, 2022 and the last date to payment of fees is December 16, 2022. The applicant has to login to PG admission portal to make online payment of the fees.

Direct link to check DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 first list

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to check first list

Candidates who want to check the first list can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 first list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have the list of subjects and first list links attached to them.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.