DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule released, check dates here

Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board has released DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule. The revised schedule is available to candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the first admission list will release on December 13, 2022 and candidates can apply from December 14 to December 15, 2022. The verification and approval of admission of candidates who have applied for first admission list can be done from December 14 to December 16, 2022. The last date for fee payment is December 16, 2022.

The second list will be displayed on December 19, 2022. Candidates can apply from December 20 to December 21, 2022. Verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against second admission list till December 22, 2022.

The third list will release on December 24, 2022. The registration process will begin on December 26 and will end on December 27, 2022. Verify and approve admission till December 28, 2022. Fee payment can be done till December 28, 2022. To make the fee payment, applicant has to login to PG admission portal to make online fee payment.

Revised Schedule Here