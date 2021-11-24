DU PG Admission 2021: First merit list fee payment window to close today

Delhi University will close down the fee payment window for DU PG Admission 2021 first merit list on November 24, 2021. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the admission round against the first merit list can make the payment of fees through the official site of DU on du.ac.in. The link for fee payment will be deactivated at 1 pm today.

Candidates who will apply for the post-graduate courses against the first merit list will have to pay ₹300/- per programme for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates and ₹750/- for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. For post graduate diploma in cyber security and law, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category will have to pay ₹1500/- as application fees and UR, OBC, EWS and other category candidates will have to pay ₹2000/- as application fees.

DU PG Admission 2021: How to pay application fees

Candidates can make the fee payment through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU PG on pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Select the course and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first merit list was released on November 17 and the application process was started on November 18 to November 22, 2021.