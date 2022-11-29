DU PG Admission 2022 schedule released, first admission list on November 30

Delhi University has released DU PG Admission 2022 schedule. The post graduate entrance/ merit based admission schedule has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The first admission list will be displayed on November 30, 2022. Candidates can apply against the first admission list from December 1 to December 3, 2022. Departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against first merit list from December 1 to December 4, 2022. The payment link will be available till December 4, 2022.

Along with the schedule, the varsity has also released the additional guidelines for the candidates. As per the guidelines, on declaration of the admission list, candidates must refer to the website of the University, to check if he/she has been shortlisted for provisional admission.

The approval by university or department is a three-stage process- document verification, verified by the convener and approval by the Head/ Principal.

It may be noted that for any grievance related to PG admission the candidate must contact the concerned Department/Centre immediately. The Central Grievance Redressal Committee will consider only those grievances that will be received from the Head of the Department along with his/her recommendations, read the notice.

