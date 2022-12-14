DU PG Admission 2022: Third list today at du.ac.in, check revised schedule here

Delhi University will release DU PG Admission 2022 third list today, December 14, 2022. Candidates who have to take admission in various post graduate courses can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply against the third merit list till December 16, 2022 and departments or colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd Merit List till December 17, 2022. The payments against the third merit list is till December 18, 2022.

DU PG Admission 2022: How to check merit list

To check the third merit list, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on release DU PG Admission 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the third lists for the subjects.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the third list was scheduled to release on December 12, 2022. The third list for some subjects have been released as well including MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA in Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA in Urdu, MA/MSc in Mathematics, MCA, MS in Chemistry, MS in Geology, MS in Informatics, MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Operational Research, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security, and Law (PGDCSL).

