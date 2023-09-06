News / Education / Admissions / DU Spot Admission 2023: Round 2 schedule for UG, B.Tech courses out at du.ac.in

DU Spot Admission 2023: Round 2 schedule for UG, B.Tech courses out at du.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023

DU Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 schedule has been released for UG, B.Tech courses. The dates are given below.

University of Delhi has released DU Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 schedule. The round 2 schedule has been released for UG, B.Tech courses. Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

The vacant seats for both B.Tech and UG courses will be displayed on September 7, 2023. The registration for Round 1 admission will begin on September 7 and will end on September 9, 2023. The declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1 will be displayed on September 11, 2023.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 11 to September 13, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 11 to September 14, 2023 and the last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till September 15, 2023.

Candidates who had applied and are not admitted to any College/Faculty on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for Spot Admission Round can participate. Those candidates who were offered a seat in the earlier spot admission round and failed to complete the admission process will not be able to participate in the subsequent Spot Rounds.

As per the official notice, it will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round. There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ during the Spot Admission Round. The seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round will be final. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

Official Schedule Here

