News / Education / Admissions / DU spot admission result for UG, BTech courses today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU spot admission result for UG, BTech courses today on admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 11, 2023 10:17 AM IST

DU spot admission: Both results will be out at 11 am on admission.uod.ac.in.

University of Delhi is going to announce seat allotment result for the second spot round of undergraduate and the first spot round of BTech admissions today, September 11. Both results will be out at 11 am on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU spot admission result for UG, BTech courses today on admission.uod.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
DU spot admission result for UG, BTech courses today on admission.uod.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

After this, candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between September 11 and September 13 (4:59 pm).

Colleges will verify and approve online applications by September 14, 2023.

Last date of online payment of admission fee is September 15 (5 pm).

Candidates who had applied for admission earlier but were not admitted to any college/faculty before 5 pm on September 7 were eligible to participate in the second spot admission round.

Those who were offered a seat in the last round but failed to complete the admission process are not eligible for this round of spot admissions, DU said.

“There will be no option of ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ during the Spot Admission Round. The seat allocated in the Spot Admission Round will be final,” the university said.

DU may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out