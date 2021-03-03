DU to get its first official #memesoc? Watch out meme lords!
As part of your college life, you would’ve surely heard of #debsoc, #musicsoc, #dramsoc and #dancesoc — all of these are societies based on extra curricular activities popular in Delhi University. But, have you ever heard of a #memesoc ie a meme society? Students of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur (SGTB) Khalsa College have recently come together to form their own meme soc, and are awaiting the approval of college authorities for the same to get an official status.
“I started making memes during the lockdown last year, and realised that it requires skills from thinking about ideas to presenting them in the form of a meme,” says Bhavishya Bajaj, a final year student of SGTB Khalsa College, adding, “Memes are not merely a matter of fun nowadays. They are, in fact, a potential tool to propagate information and are being widely used in the field of marketing, too! So, I thought to form a society that can make people laugh with its hilarious content, and at the same time spreads meaningful information in a light yet impactful manner.”
Bajaj was in search of like-minded, enterprising youngsters who could help her form the core team of the meme soc. “I approached my juniors Gurman, Gagandeep and Gurjeet with whom I’ve worked during the annual fest of our college and they have experience in managing pages and making memes, as well. And we four then started the hustle to form this society,” she adds.
A fun fact: The team members haven’t met yet, and have been managing work through online meetings only since DU campus isn’t open for all the students yet.
What are the activities that’ll be part of the meme soc, besides making hilarious memes that trend social media? “Right now we’ve three teams — creative, technical and content writers for memes, editing and articles and reports respectively.
Primarily, we are focus on creating student centric and university related content, but we also incorporate various events and matters that are prevailing in our society. Further, we’re looking forward to make the page more interactive and inviting opinions and outlook of the students through interviews and other means,” says Gurman Singh Devgun, a second year student, sharing how far the official application has gone, for it to be accepted as a college society.
One wonders if the college teachers and principal Jaswinder Singh are okay with the idea of having memes floating around the campus. “We have been discussing with our teachers, and they have conveyed our idea to the principal. For now, the application has been put on stay and we are expecting to present our idea in person to our principal, when college reopens,” says Gurjeet Singh, another second year student, adding, “There is a positive response from the students. Slowly and gradually our followers are increasing on Instagram, and there’s also an increase in the number of people sharing our posts.”
Other DU colleges are also paying attention to the meme soc’s page and taking #socgoalinspo from it. “Our friends from other colleges admired the idea of a meme society, and expressed to us that they even wished to have a society like this in their respective colleges; where students can discuss ideas and showcase their creativity while displaying their ideas simultaneously,” says Gagandeep Singh, a second year student.
