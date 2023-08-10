Delhi University has released DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 on August 10, 2023. The Second CSAS allocation list can be checked by all candidates who have applied for the admission round through official site of Delhi University Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 released at admission.uod.ac.in, here’s how to check

Candidates can login to their dashboard to view their Common Rank and Category Rank for all the programs they have applied for. To check the allotment lists, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Delhi University Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

The second allotment merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 10 to August 14, 2023. The last date for payment of online fees by candidates is till August 15, 2023. The classes will commence from August 16, 2023 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.