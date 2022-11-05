DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid entry for CSAS Phase I, II begins today at du.ac.in

Delhi University will begin the DU UG Admissions 2022 mid entry provision from November 5, 2022 onwards. Candidates of CSAS Phase I and Phase II can apply for the mid entry provision through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The link will be activated at 10 am today, November 5 and will close on November 7, 2022. This will provide provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi.

The official notice reads, “A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi.”

Through the provision of Mid-Entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

Official Notice Here