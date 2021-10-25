Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG admissions special cut-off list 2021 released, apply on Oct 26-27
DU UG admissions special cut-off list 2021 released, apply on Oct 26-27

  • DU UG admissions special cut-off list 2021: DU has released the special cut-off list for undergraduate admissions.
DU UG admissions special cut-off list 2021: Eligible candidates need to apply for admission on the basis of special cut-off from 10am on October 26 to 11.59pm on October 27.(du.ac.in)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

DU UG admissions special cut-off list 2021: The Delhi University (DU) on Monday released the special cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates, who were eligible but could not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs, can take admissions through the special cut-off list released for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Arts and commerce courses special cut-off list

Science course special cut-off list

BA programme special cut-off list 

Eligible candidates need to apply for admission on the basis of special cut-off from 10am on October 26 to 11.59pm  on October 27. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against special cut-off on October 28. Candidates will be able to pay fees against the special cut-off list by October 29, as per the DU press release.

"The special cut-off is the last declared cut-off of the respective program and college. Declaration of special cut-offs is subject to availability of vacant seats in programme and college", reads the official notification.

Monday, October 25, 2021
