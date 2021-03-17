Fate of thousands of Purnea University students hangs in the balance
- The government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects.
The fate of thousands of students of Purnea University (PU) hangs in the balance after the State government cancelled their admission citing the reason the subjects in which they were admitted were not approved by the State government.
However, the government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects. This has also put a question mark on the credibility of the PU which was established three years ago.
As per reports students of the undergraduate (UG) courses of session 2019-2022 were admitted in colleges regardless of the fact that the subjects in which they were admitted didn’t have valid sanction from the State government. Later the department of higher education in Bihar expressing dismay over the unlawful act wrote to the PU asking to cancel admission in those colleges without approved subjects.
The special secretary of higher education wrote to PU vide letter no- 15-M-1-105/2017-2295 dated 28-12-2020 regarding the cancellation of the admission of thousands of students in those colleges where their subjects were not approved. At the same time, PU was asked to accommodate these students in other colleges with subjects duly approved.
PU later wrote to nine colleges in the University in January, this year to cancel the admission and asked them to accommodate their students in nearby colleges. “But many students have not turned up for admission in other colleges” university sources said.
“Why the students should pay the price for the arbitrariness of the university” aggrieved students asked and demanded stringent action against those who tried to put their career in jeopardy.
In Purnea Mahila College girls students were admitted to the commerce stream in UG courses whereas the subject is not duly approved by the state government. “We have already cleared Part I from Mahila College,” a girl student said raising a question over their transfer to other colleges to do Part II and Part III.
The issue was raised by some of the college teachers during the admission in UG courses of 2020-23 and later the matter reached to the Chancellor and soon the letter of the government was sent to PU stopping the admission and cancelling the admission during 2019-22 in unapproved subjects.
“The future of thousands of students is in jeopardy due to the then VC’s arbitrariness” a senior teacher of PU alleged and said, “As they have already cleared their Part I from the colleges without the approval of their subjects, their degree may be derecognized even after they clear remaining two other parts from the other colleges.”
PU registrar R N Ojha while contacted said “Students are being accommodated in nearby colleges as per instructions of the government” admitting inconveniences being caused to students. He said “We are finding out ways for providing relief to students” adding “Students will not suffer.”
In the meantime, aggrieved students are planning to move the court for getting justice and saving their careers from being ruined for no fault of theirs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
- The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins
- UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for filling 15,198 posts of TGTs and PGTs for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline
- The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Friday, March 19, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link
- NEET PG 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Students stuck in same course, late exam cycle adds to misery
- Students shared that they were desperate to write the exams for clearing backlogs but due to the inactive approach of the state varsities, they are stuck in the same course despite completion of their academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No EWS quota for centrally-sponsored M.Tech courses: Anna varsity informs HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physics, chemistry and maths to continue to be important for engineering: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here
- The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College enrollment by U.S. undergrads drops 4.5% for spring term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt decides to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna University pulled up for giving reservation to EWS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox