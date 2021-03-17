IND USA
Purnea University(Facebook)
admissions

Fate of thousands of Purnea University students hangs in the balance

  • The government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects.
By Aditya Nath Jha, Hindustan Times, Purnea
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:10 AM IST

The fate of thousands of students of Purnea University (PU) hangs in the balance after the State government cancelled their admission citing the reason the subjects in which they were admitted were not approved by the State government.

However, the government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects. This has also put a question mark on the credibility of the PU which was established three years ago.

As per reports students of the undergraduate (UG) courses of session 2019-2022 were admitted in colleges regardless of the fact that the subjects in which they were admitted didn’t have valid sanction from the State government. Later the department of higher education in Bihar expressing dismay over the unlawful act wrote to the PU asking to cancel admission in those colleges without approved subjects.

The special secretary of higher education wrote to PU vide letter no- 15-M-1-105/2017-2295 dated 28-12-2020 regarding the cancellation of the admission of thousands of students in those colleges where their subjects were not approved. At the same time, PU was asked to accommodate these students in other colleges with subjects duly approved.

PU later wrote to nine colleges in the University in January, this year to cancel the admission and asked them to accommodate their students in nearby colleges. “But many students have not turned up for admission in other colleges” university sources said.

“Why the students should pay the price for the arbitrariness of the university” aggrieved students asked and demanded stringent action against those who tried to put their career in jeopardy.

In Purnea Mahila College girls students were admitted to the commerce stream in UG courses whereas the subject is not duly approved by the state government. “We have already cleared Part I from Mahila College,” a girl student said raising a question over their transfer to other colleges to do Part II and Part III.

The issue was raised by some of the college teachers during the admission in UG courses of 2020-23 and later the matter reached to the Chancellor and soon the letter of the government was sent to PU stopping the admission and cancelling the admission during 2019-22 in unapproved subjects.

“The future of thousands of students is in jeopardy due to the then VC’s arbitrariness” a senior teacher of PU alleged and said, “As they have already cleared their Part I from the colleges without the approval of their subjects, their degree may be derecognized even after they clear remaining two other parts from the other colleges.”

PU registrar R N Ojha while contacted said “Students are being accommodated in nearby colleges as per instructions of the government” admitting inconveniences being caused to students. He said “We are finding out ways for providing relief to students” adding “Students will not suffer.”

In the meantime, aggrieved students are planning to move the court for getting justice and saving their careers from being ruined for no fault of theirs.


