FYJC Admissions 2021: Maharashtra Class 11 first merit list to release today

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release FYJC Admissions 2021 first merit list on August 27, 2021. The Maharashtra Class 11 merit list for general round of MMR and areas will be released and will be available on the official site 11thadmission.org. The list will be released at 10 am today.

The link for students to click and confirm the admission in the allotted junior college will be opened today, August 27 and will remain active till August 30, 2021. Students who have been allotted to first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted Jr. College. The junior colleges will upload status of admitted students on the website on August 30, 2021 and the vacancy list for regular round 2 will be displayed at 10 am on August 30.

Direct link to check list

For such students who have confirmed their admission in any Jr. College through Centralise Admission round or through any quota admissions, the admission process is completed there itself.

School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad has shared that a total of 3.75 lakh applications were received out of which 2.37 lakh were from Mumbai followed by 77,276 from Pune, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik had 10673, 27239 and 22211 registrations respectively. Of these, only 2.06 lakh applications have been accepted for the Round 1.