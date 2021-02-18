GATE 2021 response sheet of candidates released, here's how to check
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the candidate’s response sheet for GATE 2021 exam.
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the candidate’s response sheet for GATE 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check their response sheet by visiting gate.iitb.ac.in.
GATE 2021 examination was held on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2021, at various centres across the country.
GATE 2021: Direct link to check Response sheet of candidates
How to check:
1.Visit the official website for GATE 2021 at gate.iitb.ac.in
2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Responses of Candidates are available Click here’
3.You will be directed to the GATE Online Application Processing
System (GOAPS)
4.Key in your credentials and submit
5.The response sheet will appear on the screen
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is the organising institute for GATE 2021 examinations.
