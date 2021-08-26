Home / Education / Admissions / GGSIU CET admit cards 2021 released for undergraduate courses
GGSIU CET admit cards 2021: andidates who have registered for the GGSIP CET-2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.
GGSIU CET admit cards 2021: andidates who have registered for the GGSIP CET-2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.
admissions

GGSIU CET admit cards 2021 released for undergraduate courses

  • GGSIU CET admit cards 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the admit cards for common entrance test (CET-2021) for admission to various undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:45 AM IST

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the admit cards for common entrance test (CET-2021) for admission to various undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons). Candidates who have registered for the GGSIP CET-2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.ipu.ac.in. The CET examinations for these programmes will be held on August 28 and 29.

Direct link to download GGSIP CET 2021 admit card

How to download GGSIP CET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CET 2021 Admit Card (For BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons))".

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cet date exam admit card hall tickets + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.