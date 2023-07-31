Gujarat Board GSEB 2023 HSC and SSC supplementary result revaluation dates out at gsebeservice.com

The dates for Class 10, 12, and supplementary exams revaluation applications have been released by the Gujarat Board. Students who are not satisfied with the supplemental results can submit an online application within the allotted time limits. Gujarat Board GSEB 2023 HSC and SSC supplementary result revaluation dates released(Shutterstock)

While the HSC science supplementary result revaluation application window will be open from August 1 at12 noon to August 7 till 5 pm, the Class 10 SSC supplementary exam result revaluation will begin on August 4 at 12 pm and run through August 10 till 5 pm. The application window for the HSC general stream result revaluation continues from August 2 to August 8.

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at gseb.org or ssc.gseb.org.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. GSEB announced results of HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exam results for the Science stream on July 25. GSEB announced the HSC vocational stream result on July 26.