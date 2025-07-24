Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results for ME/M.Tech courses today at acpc.gujarat.gov.in, how to check

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses, ACPC, is scheduled to release the seat allotment results for Gujarat PGCET 2025 on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test for admissions into for M.E./M. Tech. courses can check their seat allotment results on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in or on gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results for ME/M.Tech courses is scheduled to be released on July 24 at acpc.gujarat.gov.in. The steps to check is mentioned here. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The official notification reads, “The seat allotment of Round 1 for M.E./M. Tech. courses for the year 2025-26 is displayed in the candidate login on https://gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, the candidate will have to click Seat Allotment result link in their login account and after clicking seat allotment result.”

It added, “if any seat is allocated the concerned candidate can view the details of allocated seat on the screen.”

What next after seat allotment results

Candidates who have been allotted seats must submit their confirmation between July 24 and July 27, 2025.

Candidates can confirm the admission by paying the token tuition fee as mentioned in “Seat Acceptance Payment Details” through online payment mode using credit card/debit card / net banking/UPI.

If the fee mentioned is zero then the candidate has to press the Accept button to confirm the admission. In case, a candidate does not wish to confirm the allotted seat, then he/she may choose to decline the same by clicking the Decline button.

In addition, candidates should print their admission letter, by logging in and taking a printout of the provisional admission letter by clicking on the “Document Verification cum Seat Acceptance letter” under the “Activity list” menu.

The admission letter must be mandatorily downloaded as it needs to be submitted at the allotted institution during reporting.

Candidates must note the allotted seat will be cancelled if it is not confirmed or declined within the time limit. However, they will be able to participate in the next round of counseling. But they will be not be eligible to get this same seat in the next round of counseling.

Gujarat PGCET 2025: Steps to check seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in or gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the round 1 seat allotment results. Enter your credentials to log in, submit. Check your seat allotment result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ACPC.