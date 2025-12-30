GUJCET 2026 application deadline extended; check last date to apply here
GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy programmes in Gujarat.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has extended the deadline to apply for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026. As per an official notice issued by the board, eligible candidates can now submit their online application forms till January 6, 2026.
GUJCET is conducted for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy programmes in Gujarat. The examination is meant for candidates who have passed or are appearing in the HSC examination in the Science stream, including students from Group A, B and AB.
According to the notice, the information bulletin and online application form for GUJCET 2026 are available on the official websites www.gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates are required to fill in the application form online within the extended deadline.
The board has advised candidates, parents and schools to ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate and in line with official records. Any discrepancy may lead to issues at a later stage of the admission process.
The application fee for GUJCET 2026 is Rs. 340. The fee can be paid online through SBI ePay using credit card, debit card or net banking. Candidates also have the option to select “SBI Branch Payment” and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches.
GUJCET is a key entrance examination for professional courses in Gujarat, and students are advised not to wait until the last date to complete the application process to avoid last-minute technical problems.
The notice has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, and is dated December 30, 2025.
