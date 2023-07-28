Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow at uhsrugcounselling.com

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will conclude Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration process on July 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DMER Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow

Candidates who have passed the NEET UG entrance test can apply for the counselling round for admission to MBBS/BDS course. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of DMER Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on new registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on July 30, 2023. The grievances if any on the provisional allocation list can be submitted till July 31, 2023. The online deposition of tuition fees through admission web portal can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON