Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray round schedule out at uhsrugcounselling.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 23, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray round schedule out at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Pt. B.D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak has released Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray round schedule. Candidates who want to check the complete schedule can find it on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

The registration process begins today and will end on September 25, 2023. The allocation of seats will be displayed on September 26, 2023 and provisional tuition fees deposition can be done from September 26 to September 28, 2023.

Document verification of candidates in Committee Room O/o Director Pt. B.D Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak (who have been allotted seats provisionally and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee through admission web portal only) can be done on or before September 29, 2023.

The candidates who have already registered themselves for the Round-1, Round-2 & Round-3 and wish to participate in the Stray Round, shall not be required to register again.

All candidates who want to participate in the Stray Round of counseling and want to opt for State Quota Seats in only Government/Government Aided/ Private Unaided Medical/Dental Colleges shall be required to deposit security fee online an amount of Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. 5000/- for SC/SCD/BCA/BCB/EWS/PWBD of Haryana State) and if the candidate wishes to also opt for Management Quota Seats in Private Medical/Dental Colleges including Private Universities the he/she shall have to deposit online an amount of Rs. 1.00 Lakh.

