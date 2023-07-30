Home / Education / Admissions / Haryana NEET UG provisional seat allotment result today on uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG provisional seat allotment result today on uhsrugcounselling.com

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST

DMER Haryana to announce provisional seat allotment results for NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can check it at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana will announce provisional seat allotment result for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2023 today, July 30. Candidates who have applied for Haryana NEET counselling can check the list on Haryana uhsrugcounselling.com after 5 pm.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Provisional seat allotment result today on uhsrugcounselling.com (HT Archive/For representation)
Grievances, if any, on the provisional allotment list can be submitted by July 31, 12 pm, DMER said.

Selected candidates have to deposit the tuition fee through the admission portal between July 31 and August 4 (by 5 pm). '

Candidates who get a medical seat and pay the tuition fee have to go for document verification between 9 am on August 5 and August 7. The venue for document verification will be notified later.

Provisional admission letters after document verification will be available for download from August 5 to 8. They have to join allotted institutions by 5 pm on August 8.

“The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission commitee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered,” DMER said.

For more information, visit the official website.

