HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last date to apply today at amruhp.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 02:56 PM IST

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration process ends today, July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

Atal Medical and Research University will end the registration process for HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 on July 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the provisional combined and category-wise merit list will be displayed on July 27, 2023. Final category wise merit list will release on July 28, 2023. Filling of choices/ preferences of course/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling can be done from July 29 to July 31, 2023.

Direct link to apply for HP NEET UG Counselling 2023

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in.
  • Click on HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for MBBS/BDS online application form for General/NRI/OBC & Other Categories is Rs. 2000/- for and Rs.1000/- for SC/ST/PwD Categories. The fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Atal Medical and Research University.

