HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins at amruhp.ac.in, direct link here

Atal Medical and Research University has started the registration process for HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 on July 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in. HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins, direct link here (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 25, 2023. Displaying of the provisional combined and category-wise merit list will be done on July 27, 2023. Final category wise merit list will release on July 28, 2023. Filling of choices/ preferences of course/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling can be done from July 29 to July 31, 2023.

The Round 1 provisional seat allocation will be displayed on August 3, 2023. The final seat allocation will be available on August 5, 2023. The joining of candidates to the allotted institutes can be done from August 7 to August 8, 2023. Vacancy position will be displayed on August 10, 2023.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in.

Click on HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself first.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee for MBBS/BDS online application form is Rs. 2000/- for General/NRI/OBC & Other Categories and Rs.1000/- for SC/ST/PwD Categories. The application fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Atal Medical and Research University.

