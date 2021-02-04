IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the admission process for January 2021 session on its official website.
The programmes on offer include Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.
"In a particular admission cycle, a facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected," reads the statement uploaded on the official website.
