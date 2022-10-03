Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU extends deadline for UG/PG admissions for July session 2022

IGNOU extends deadline for UG/PG admissions for July session 2022

admissions
Published on Oct 03, 2022 03:14 PM IST

IGNOU admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admissions for the July session 2022

IGNOU admissions: Interested candidates can now apply for admissions to the July session at ignou.ac.in(File)
IGNOU admissions: Interested candidates can now apply for admissions to the July session at ignou.ac.in(File)
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admissions for the July session 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for admissions to the July session at ignou.ac.in

The deadline has been extended for PG and UG programmes both for online and ODL mode.

The admissions are closed for certificate and semester based programmes.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the July 2022 session was September 30, 2022. This is the third time the registration date has been extended.

“The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based programme has been extended till October 10, 2022,” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to register

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the July 2022 Session re-registration link

Key in your login details and submit

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay application fees

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link for ODL programmes. Click here.

Direct link for online programmes. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou admissions
ignou admissions

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out