IGNOU extends last date for Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session. Candidates can now apply till March 20 at the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to apply

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 20th March 2023 without late fees”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fresh candidates have to first register and then fill out the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.