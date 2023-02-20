IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration ends today

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close applications for the January 2023 admission cycle today, February 20. Candidates can register online for IGNOU January 2023 admissions on ignou.ac.in.

The re-registration process for the January 2023 cycle will also end today.

Originally, the last date to register/apply for IGNOU January 2023 session was December 31, which was first extended to January 15 and then again to February 10. This is the third extension of the application deadline.

To apply for IGNOU January 2023 session admissions, follow the steps given below:

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Steps to apply

Go to the IGNOU official website, ignou.ac.in.

Now, under the ‘Register Online’ tab, open the link for fresh application or re-registration.

If you are a new applicant, first register and generate login credentials.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload documents and pay the course/admission fee.

Submit and save the final confirmation page for future reference.