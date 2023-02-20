Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration ends today

IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration ends today

admissions
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:15 AM IST

IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Candidates can register online for IGNOU January 2023 admissions on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration ends today
IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Registration ends today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close applications for the January 2023 admission cycle today, February 20. Candidates can register online for IGNOU January 2023 admissions on ignou.ac.in.

The re-registration process for the January 2023 cycle will also end today.

Originally, the last date to register/apply for IGNOU January 2023 session was December 31, which was first extended to January 15 and then again to February 10. This is the third extension of the application deadline.

To apply for IGNOU January 2023 session admissions, follow the steps given below:

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Steps to apply

Go to the IGNOU official website, ignou.ac.in.

Now, under the ‘Register Online’ tab, open the link for fresh application or re-registration.

If you are a new applicant, first register and generate login credentials.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload documents and pay the course/admission fee.

Submit and save the final confirmation page for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou
ignou
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out