Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration date extended

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration date extended

admissions
Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:40 PM IST

IGNOU January 2023 session fresh admission and re-registration date has been extended till February 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration date extended
IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration date extended
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the fresh admission and the re-registration date for IGNOU January 2023 Session. The re-registration date has been extended till February 20, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the January session was till December 31, 2022, which has been extended till January 15, then again extended to February 10, 2023. This is the third time the re-registration date has been extended by the varsity.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

To apply for the session, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on re-registration 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the application form and select a course.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU campus placement will take place on February 15, 2023. The registration for the placement drive will be done on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am and the pre-placement talk will be held at 11 am at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou education news
ignou education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out