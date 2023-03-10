Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January 2023 session registration, re-registration ends today

IGNOU January 2023 session registration, re-registration ends today

admissions
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Candidates can apply for various courses offered by the university on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for the January 2023 session today, March 10. Candidates can apply for various courses offered by the university on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Re-registration for January 2023 session will also end today.

Candidates can apply for re-registration, Fresh admission for both Online and Open and Distance Learning programmes and Merit based ODL Programmes for the January 2023 session.

For re-registration candidates have to pay a late fee of 200. Follow these steps to complete the re-registration process.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Click on the IGNOU January 2023 session registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can apply for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programmes.

Fresh candidates have to first register and then fill the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Topics
ignou
ignou
