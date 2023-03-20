IGNOU January 2023 session registration, re-registration last date today
Mar 20, 2023 01:36 PM IST
IGNOU January 2023 Admission: Candidates can submit their forms on ignou.ac.in.
The extended window to register for the January 2023 admission session at Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU will be closed today, March 20. Candidates can visit ignou.ac.in and apply on the registration portal. Today is also the last date to re-register for the January 2023 session.
For certificate and semester programmes, the last date was March 14.
The deadline has been extended multiple times.
“The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 20th March 2023 without late fees," reads the latest notification.
How to register for IGNOU January 2023 session
- Go to the IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the registration or re registration link for the January 2023 session.
- Enter the asked details, make payment and upload documents.
- Submit your form and take a printout of the final page.
For more details on IGNOU January 2023 admission, visit the official website.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.