IGNOU July 2021: Re-registration link opened on ignou.ac.in, here’s how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened a re-registration link for IGNOU July 2021 admission. Candidates who want to apply for July 2021 cycle can apply online through the official site of Samarth Portal on ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for the admission round is till June 15, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the July cycle can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

IGNOU July 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU July 2021 link available on the home page.

• Register yourself for the admission round by entering the login details.

• Now fill in the application form by entering all the details asked in the required fields.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application form is submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened on the Samarth Portal https://t.co/pp84DxIGlt.



The last date for receiving RR forms is 15th June 2021. — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 5, 2021

The documents required for applying include scanned copy of the photograph, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate, and BPL certificate, if below the poverty line. All the scanned copies should be done from your originals. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.