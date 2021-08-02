Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details
IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details
IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details
admissions

IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details

  • The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration and re-registration for the July 2021 admission session till August 16.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration and re-registration for the July 2021 admission session till August 16. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register and re-register

• Go to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on links given above available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou notification
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.