IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration date extended, apply till September 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration process for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date for re-registration process has been extended from September 25 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Re-registration is only for existing candidates, who are required to apply for the next semester or year. This is the second time the varsity has extended the re-registration date. Earlier, the last date to apply was till August 25, 2022 which was extended till September 25. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process can do it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to re-register

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your re-registration is completed.

Download the conformation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU.