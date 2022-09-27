IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration date extended, apply till September 30
IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration date has been extended. Candidates can now apply till September 30, 2022.
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration process for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date for re-registration process has been extended from September 25 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
Re-registration is only for existing candidates, who are required to apply for the next semester or year. This is the second time the varsity has extended the re-registration date. Earlier, the last date to apply was till August 25, 2022 which was extended till September 25. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process can do it through these simple steps given below.
IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register
- Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
- Click on IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Your re-registration is completed.
- Download the conformation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU.
