IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration date extended, apply till September 30

Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:39 PM IST

IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration date has been extended. Candidates can now apply till September 30, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration process for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date for re-registration process has been extended from September 25 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Re-registration is only for existing candidates, who are required to apply for the next semester or year. This is the second time the varsity has extended the re-registration date. Earlier, the last date to apply was till August 25, 2022 which was extended till September 25. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process can do it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to re-register 

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU July 2022 Session re-registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your re-registration is completed.
  • Download the conformation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU.

