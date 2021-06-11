IGNOU July Admission 2021: Application process begins at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the IGNOU July Admission 2021 application process. Candidates who want to apply for ODL and online programmes can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the admission process is till July 15, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the ODL programme can apply through ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and candidates who want to apply for online programmes can apply through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU is offering sixteen programmes through Online Mode from JULY 2021 session. All the programmes are approved by UGC. To apply for both ODL and online programmes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply online

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU July Admission 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Click on submit and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.