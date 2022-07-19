IGNOU July Session 2022: Re-registration date extended till July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU July Session 2022 re-registration date. The last date to re-register is till July 31, 2022. Candidates who have to apply for the July session can check and apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can also register online through the official link – onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last date was till June 30, 2022. To re-register for July session, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU July Session 2022: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on re-registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Make payment through cards/Net banking or UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022@OfficialIGNOU pic.twitter.com/NPgpUmahNU — IGNOU Regional Centre Rajkot (@IGNOU_RC_Rajkot) July 18, 2022

