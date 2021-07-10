IGNOU June TEE 2021: Varsity issues guidelines for exam

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued guidelines for the forthcoming June term end exam (TEE) which it has scheduled from August 3. The registration deadline for the June TEE has also been extended till July 12.

"In view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation, the IGNOU is conducting June TEE from August 3 for the final year or final semester students of Master's degree, bachelor's degree, postgraduate diploma, Diploma and certificate programmes subject to fulfilling the university norms on admission year and registration validity period," the univers has said through an official notification.

"There will be no June term end exam for the students of CBCS based undergraduate programmes. All the TEE for these programmes will be held in December 2021," the University has informed students.

For the students of intermediate year or semester of master's and bachelor's programmes, the university has said, the term end exam scheduled in June 2021 has been postponed and will be held in December 2021.

On COVID-19 situation, the University has said, if the condition in any region or state deteriorates further during the course of exam in August or September, the exam of the concerned students will be postponed and will be held in December 2021.

Students who will not be able to appear for the June exam will be given another chance in December 2021. For such students the validity period of registration will be extended till December, 2021 if it is ending in June 2021.