IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Services Management

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 03:55 PM IST

IGNOU has launched a new postgraduate diploma in Services Management, with registration open until July 31.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new postgraduate diploma in Services Management. The University has already started the registration process for this program. Interested candidates can submit the registration form through the official website at ignou.ac.in on or before July 31.

The course will be offered from the July 2023 academic session, IGNOU has informed.

This program is equipped with a modern course curriculum and self-study resources which is aimed at increasing employability in the service industry and promoting lifelong learning, according to the university.

Any graduate who scored at least 50% in the General category and 45% in the Reserved category is eligible to enroll in this program without taking an entrance exam.

