IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Registration date extended till Jan 14

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can check and apply online till January 14, 2022 through official website NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, after receiving representations from candidates extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it, the last date has been extended.

The last date to make payment of application fees is till January 15, 2022. The application correction window will open on January 16 and will end on January 18, 2022. Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on January 18.

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON