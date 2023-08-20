News / Education / Admissions / IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission application process for July 2023 session ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission application process for July 2023 session ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST

IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow. Apply online at ignou.ac.in for fresh admission/re-registration.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July 2023 session tomorrow, August 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow; apply now at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow; apply now at ignou.ac.in

Direct link to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 Cycle (ODL/Distance Programmes)

Direct link to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 (Online Programmes)

Direct link to apply for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission for July 2023 Session: How to apply

To apply for the courses candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 21st August 2023”

A new page will open where candidates can apply for ODL, Online programme and for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out