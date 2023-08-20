IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission application process for July 2023 session ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July 2023 session tomorrow, August 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow; apply now at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission for July 2023 Session: How to apply

To apply for the courses candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 21st August 2023”

A new page will open where candidates can apply for ODL, Online programme and for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here