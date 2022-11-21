Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU releases application form for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test

IGNOU releases application form for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test

admissions
Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:58 PM IST

IGNOU begins registration process for entrance test for B.Ed, Ph.D and B.Sc entrance test. The details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the application form for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test. The application form is available to candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The online submission of application forms can be done from November 21 to December 20, 2022. Candidates can apply for B.Ed Entrance Test, Ph.D entrance test and Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Programme 2023 admissions. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees of the entrance test is 1000/-. The syllabus of the Entrance Test is as per the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of MPhil / PhD Degrees) Regulations, 2022 comprising 50% on Research methodology and 50% on specific subject, for Ph.D entrance test.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
