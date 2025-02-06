IIM Amritsar launches two-year Executive MBA programme, details here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar announced the launch of its inaugural two-year Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme. Upon successful completion, learners will also gain prestigious IIM Amritsar alumni status (HT File)

This programme is designed to equip working professionals with enhanced leadership capabilities, strategic acumen, and the skills needed to navigate dynamic and volatile environments, informed the institute.

About the programme:

The EMBA programme caters to professionals from diverse sectors, including IT, HR, marketing, banking, financial services, manufacturing, supply chain, consulting, among others.

It is structured in two phases: the first year builds a robust foundation of core management skills, including entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, strategy, organisational behaviour and operations.

In the second year, learners explore advanced topics such as security analysis, portfolio management and business intelligence. Integrated field projects and capstone simulations further enhance learning, providing real-world applicability, mentioned the press release.

“Our Executive MBA Programme is a testament to our dedication to shaping professionals who can bridge global perspectives with local relevance. With a focus on learner-driven pedagogy, the programme equips learners to become responsible leaders of tomorrow. It is tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs and provides a unique platform to harness their potential, navigate complex challenges and deliver meaningful impact within their organisations,” said Dr Vartika Dutta, EMBA Chair, IIM Amritsar.

“Our collaboration with IIM Amritsar reaffirms TimesPro's dedication to providing transformative education that empowers professionals with cutting-edge leadership qualities and contemporary skills. This Executive MBA programme features a globally competitive curriculum designed to help working professionals thrive in their careers and lead with confidence in dynamic, evolving environments. Leveraging advanced pedagogy and practical insights, the programme is committed to nurturing leaders who are prepared to navigate the challenges of the future,” said Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro.

Delivered via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform, the programme offers learners unlimited access to class recordings and remote library resources. Upon successful completion, learners will also gain prestigious IIM Amritsar alumni status, informed the press release.

