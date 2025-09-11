IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Nagpur invite applications for 6th batch of PG Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur is collaborating with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur to announce the admissions to the sixth batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management. IIM Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur have joined hands to announce the admissions for 6th batch of PG Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management.

The 12-month programme is aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complex healthcare ecosystem while shaping future leaders who will drive innovation, efficiency and excellence in their organisations.

Also read: IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli launch Joint Admission Process 2026 for MBA admissions

The blended learning programme is the first-ever collaboration between AIIMS Nagpur and IIM Nagpur that combines their healthcare and management expertise, a press statement informed.

As part of the programme, there will be a four-day campus immersion where the AIIMS Nagpur faculty will deliver lectures and masterclasses at IIM Nagpur.

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, the release added.

There will be a combination of lectures, case discussions, simulation games, role plays, group projects and other experiential exercises.

Also read: IIT (ISM) Dhanbad ends 75% mandatory attendance rule from 2025–26 academic year

In addition, the programme will cover modules such as healthcare management, policy, finance, operations, technology, analytics, HR and strategy, thereby enabling learners to gain expertise in managing various healthcare institutions and prepare for diverse industry roles.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, director at IIM Nagpur, expressed delight on collaborating with AIIMS Nagpur and TimesPro, and said, “The healthcare sector is experiencing exceptional growth and investment, creating a substantial need for highly skilled professionals. This programme will equip our learners with versatile and cross-functional capabilities crucial for this sector.”

Dr. Prashant P. Joshi, executive director at AIIMS Nagpur, highlighted that the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management aims to nurture the next generation of healthcare executives with the skills and knowledge required to lead the industry.

Also read: FYJC admissions: Deadline extended again, special round announced

“Our partnership with IIM Nagpur and TimesPro ensures a unique learning experience that bridges the gap between healthcare expertise and effective management strategies,” Dr. Joshi added.

Upon successful completion of the programme, learners will receive an alumni status

Admissions to the programme will conclude on November 2, 2025, with batches commencing from November 23, 2025.