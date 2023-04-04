Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak will close the registration process for IIM Rohtak Law Admission 2023 on April 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA+LLB) can do it through the official site of IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in. IIM Rohtak Law Admission 2023: Registration for IPM ends on April 10, link here (Source:)

The last date to registration through CLAT 2023 scorecard is till April 20, 2023. The IPM Aptitude Test or IPMAT 2023 will be conducted on May 20, 2023.

Direct link to apply for IIM Rohtak Law Admission 2023

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or SSC with minimum 60 percent marks and Class 12 or HSC can apply for the integrated programme. The age limit of the candidate should be 20 years of age as on June 30, 2023. Candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent by theht eduend of June 2023 can also apply.

The selection of the candidates will be based on eligibility criteria and scores in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023/ IPM Aptitude Test (AT) 2023 Scores. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an online personal interview. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills.

After completion of the 5 year program, the participant will be awarded an Integrated Degree of BBA+LLB. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM Rohtak.