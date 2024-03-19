 IIM Sambalpur invites online applications for Executive MBA program, details inside - Hindustan Times
IIM Sambalpur invites online applications for Executive MBA program, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2024 06:17 PM IST

The program is offered on a high definition, video conference-based virtual classroom (VCR) online platform and offline mode.

Admissions are now open at the Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur for the Executive MBA Program for the academic year 2024-2026.

The program aims to blend innovation across various functional areas and acquire deeper insights into managing people.
The program aims to blend innovation across various functional areas and acquire deeper insights into managing people.

According to a press release by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, the duration of the Executive MBA Program (ExeMBA) is 2 years. The ExeMBA program aims to blend innovation across various functional areas and acquire deeper insights into managing people.

The program is offered on a high definition, video conference-based virtual classroom (VCR) online platform and offline mode, mentioned the press release.

“The goal of the ExeMBA program is to help the participants enhance their entrepreneurial skills and strategies, to activate their personal development, to take organisations to the next level, and emerge as responsible leaders The uniqueness of this program lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, and specialisation in forthcoming areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, responsible leadership, data analytics and corporate entrepreneurship, among others. The entire course structure is to make the program contemporary and relevant," said Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates must hold:

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

• 3 Years of Managerial / Entrepreneurial / Professional Experience.

Admission Process:

• Shortlisting based on the selection criteria and personal interview (PI) round

• The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s overall performance in PI, academic qualifications and work experience

• Submission of No Objection Certificate/ Consent letter from the employer

The last date for interested candidates to submit their application for the Executive MBA Program is March 31, 2024.

For more details, visit the official website.

