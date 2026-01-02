IIT Bombay MBA Admission 2026: Registration begins at iitb.ac.in, check eligibility, selection process

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the registration process for IIT Bombay MBA Admission 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the registration process can find the direct link on the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in.

The last date to apply is January 31, 2026. The payment window will close on February 1, 2026. The personal interview will be held from March 5 to 8, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have passed the CAT exam are eligible to apply for the admission process.

Selection Procedure Candidates are required to appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 conducted by IIMs every year. The candidates will be invited to appear for Personal Interview based on their Composite Score, which is calculated as per the shortlisting criteria.

After the CAT 2025 results are declared, applicants are required to complete the online application form.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT Bombay MBA Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the file.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Bombay.