IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for ‘e-Masters in Energy Policy and Regulation', check course details and more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is inviting online applications for the second-batch of its ‘e-Masters in Energy Policy and Regulation (EPR)’ course. IIT Gandhinagar has opened online applications for the second-batch of its ‘e-Masters in Energy Policy and Regulation (EPR)’ course.

The course will allow students to gain a comprehensive understanding of energy markets, policies and regulations to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving energy sector.

Besides, students will be learning about global trends, sustainability goals and technological advancements that shape the future of energy governance, a press release informed.

IITGN said in a statement, “Regulatory policy is a relatively new discipline in India, but its importance is rapidly growing as it addresses broader societal concerns such as equity and sustainable development. The demand for regulatory professionals at all levels has never been greater.”

Highlights of the course:

Program Duration: 2 years Number of Credits: 52 credits Modules: 6 modules in the course. Module Duration: Each module lasts for 12-14 weeks.

What the course will offer:

Live Interactive online sessions Exclusive guest sessions from industry leaders and domain experts Weekend/Evening classes Continuous assessment Optional on-campus experience at IIT Gandhinagar

Who is eligible:

Prospective applicants must ensure the following eligibility requirements to apply for the course:

Should hold a graduate degree in a relevant field, such as Engineering, Economics, Law, Commerce, Management, Finance, etc. with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or 6.0 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) No GATE qualification is required

Course fee:

The application fee for the program is ₹ 1,000, payable during submission. The total course fee is ₹ 7,22,000, which includes a registration fee of ₹ 1,50,000 (due within 2 weeks of selection), and a tuition fee of ₹ 5,72,000.

It may be mentioned here that sponsored candidates can get a ₹45,000 waiver on the registration fee, while self-sponsored candidates can avail a ₹30,000 waiver. This is a limited-time offer valid until July 5, 2025.

Application deadline:

The last date to apply is August 10, 2025.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the e-Masters Program in Energy Policy and Regulation by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at sites.iitgn.ac.in/iitgnx/epr/. Click on "Apply Now"

2. Fill out the application form with required details

3. Upload necessary documents

4. Pay the application fee of ₹1,000.

5. Submit your application

For more related details, visit the official website of IIT Gandhinagar.