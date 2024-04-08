 IIT Kanpur's CSE Department to host information cum Q&A session on PG admission - Hindustan Times
IIT Kanpur's CSE Department to host information cum Q&A session on PG admission

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2024 04:13 PM IST

The session will provide information about the PG process, details about programmes and the application procedure and address queries.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur will organise an information cum question-answer session for prospective PG students (MS, MTech, and Ph.D. programmes) on Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 6 pm.

IIT Kanpur's CSE Department to host information cum Q&A session on postgraduate admission (File Photo)
IIT Kanpur's CSE Department to host information cum Q&A session on postgraduate admission (File Photo)

The session will be conducted online on Zoom and broadcast on YouTube, the institute informed through a press release.

The session will provide comprehensive information about the department's postgraduate admission process, including details about programmes and the application procedure. It will also address any queries or doubts the applicants may have, IIT Kanpur said.

Faculty members of IIT Kanpur's CSE department, including Prof. Amey Karkare, Head of the Department, Prof. Ashutosh Modi, Prof. Debapriya Basu Roy, Prof. Sutanu Gayen and a few PG students will be present during the session to provide insights and answer questions from attendees.

Talking about the event, Prof. Karkare said, 'The information cum Q&A session is designed to provide valuable insights into our PG admission process and programmes, with a focus on guiding and assisting applicants in making informed decisions about their academic journey."

The institute anticipates participation of 300 or more students in the session.

Interested applicants who wish to join this informative session can register using the Google form available at the following link: https://forms.gle/2r1QygxRdBTEe1yeA

For any further inquiries or clarifications regarding the session, they can write to admissions@cse.iitk.ac.in

Exam and College Guide
