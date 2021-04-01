IIT Madras, Texas Instruments invites applications for MS programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Texas Instruments (TI), India (TI) has invited applications for the ‘TII-IIT Madras MS programme,’ a blended programme in Analog, Mixed-Signal (AMS) and RF VLSI Design. According to a press release issued by the institute, the programme provides a one-year classroom learning with a two-year internship with Texas Instruments.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at ee.iitm.ac.in on or before April 30, 2021.

This TI-sponsored programme also provides students with a competitive stipend during their internship. Under the mentorship of senior technical leaders at TI, students go through an end-to-end integrated circuit (IC) development cycle.

“The TII-IITM program has proved to be a much-coveted launch pad for analog talent in the country. It benefits immensely from the more than fifty year tradition of analog excellence at IIT Madras, as well as the opportunity for cutting-edge industrial work at TI India,” said Prof. Shanthi Pavan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.

Programme highlights:

⮚ A three-year, full-time programme, with one year of classroom learning, followed by an internship at the TI India campus.

⮚ Full scholarship for students, sponsored by TI India.

⮚ Chance to learn during a two-year Internship with TI India. A stipend will be provided for the same.

⮚ Opportunity to develop cutting edge technology and present it at an international forum.

⮚ The chance to secure employment at TI India after completion of the programme.

Educational Qualification:

➢ Bachelor’s degree in Electronics, Telecommunications, Instrumentation or allied disciplines in engineering with an aggregate of 65%.

➢ Applicants must have a valid GATE score of 650 or more in EC, EE, or IN. Currently, GATE scores are valid for 3 years.

➢ GATE requirement is waived for IIT BTech students with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8 or higher.



