    IIT Mandi invites applications for winter skill-enrichment courses; check key details

    Registrations for IIT Mandi's winter short-term courses are now open. Interested participants can apply through the Centre for Continuing Education's website.

    Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 6:35 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has opened registrations for a set of short-term certificate courses to be conducted during the Winter Break 2025. The programmes, offered through the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), will be held on campus from the second week of December.

    IIT Mandi is offering short-term certificate courses during the Winter Break 2025, aimed at students and professionals eager to enhance their skills in electric vehicles, data analysis, and optical diagnostics. (Handout image)
    According to the institute, the courses are meant for students, researchers, educators and working professionals looking to build practical exposure in specific technical areas. Participants will be required to attend sessions on campus and engage in hands-on activities as part of the coursework.

    Courses announced

    CCE has listed three short-term courses for the upcoming winter session:

    • Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

    The course covers fundamentals of electric mobility, vehicle systems, hybrid components and battery technology.

    Details: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/ehvgajendra.pdf

    • Statistical Data Analysis and Deep Learning 2.0

    This module includes training in machine learning concepts, neural networks and selected deep learning tools.

    Details: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/statisticaldatanalysisdeeplearning.pdf

    • Advanced Optical Diagnostic Techniques

    The course focuses on optical instrumentation, laser-based diagnostic methods and basic spectroscopy applications.

    Details: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/adtgajendra.pdf

    In statements issued by the institute, Director Laxmidhar Behera said the winter courses are intended to help learners engage with practical problem-solving in emerging technology areas. Dr. Tushar Jain, Head of CCE, noted that the programmes are designed to offer short, application-oriented modules aligned with current research and industry trends.

    Note: Further information and the application form are available at https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in. Queries may be directed to cceoffice@iitmandi.ac.in

