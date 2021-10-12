IITs, NIT+ admissions 2021: JoSAA releases seat allocation rules

For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Admission to the IITs will be held through JEE Advanced 2021.

Admission to other institutes, referred to as NIT+, will be held through JEE main 2021.

“It is mandatory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA 2021 online portal to be able to obtain seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2021 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. The academic programs, along with the category-wise intake capacity, will be announced on the online portal https://josaa.nic.in,” an official statement from JoSAA reads.

For IITs, undergraduate programs altogether in an institute will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22. For NITs, IIEST Shibpur and some of IIITs, individual undergraduate program will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22.

To be included in the common rank list of IITs, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35% of aggregate marks and a minimum 10% of marks in each subject. For the general-EWS rank list and OBC-NCL rank list, the minimum subject-wise percentage required and the minimum percentage in aggregate marks required are 9% and 31.5%, respectively. For all other categories, the minimum percentage of marks in each subject is 5% and the minimum percentage of aggregate marks is 17.5%.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2021 frames the policies and norms for seat allocation to NIT+ institutes. The business rules and schedule will be announced by CSAB at https://csab.nic.in in due course of time.

Candidates can find details on registration and filling-in choices, seat offer and confirmation, verification, freeze, float, slide options, and other formalities of admission from the JoSAA guidelines shared below: